TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 52-year-old Hillsborough County doctor was arrested Tuesday after authorities said he exposed himself while asking for directions from a 15-year-old girl.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Keivan Tavakoli, 52, of Lutz, drove up to the teen girl on Monday, Jan. 9 requesting directions at the University of South Florida. The girl told deputies she gave the directions several times, but Tavakoli continuously asked her to repeat herself.

At that point, the girl noticed Tavakoli was “exposed, and touching himself inappropriately.” Deputies said Tavakoli then fled the area.

The sheriff’s office said its Eye on Crime cameras captured Tavakoli on the USF campus several times.

“This was a trusted medical professional,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “The crime itself is sickening enough, but this was someone our community relied upon in their time of need. A trusted source of care, that’s what makes this situation even more abhorrent.”

The sheriff added the Eye on Crime cameras were “certainly beneficial in this case.”

“Thanks to this brave young girl’s actions in reporting this crime, and the quick work of our dedicated detectives, this man can no longer victimize anyone else in our community,” Chronister said.

At the time of Tavakoli’s arrest, he was employed by Access Health Care in Spring Hill, Florida as a doctor.

Tavakoli faces charges of lewd or lascivious exhibition. He was released on a $7,500 bond.