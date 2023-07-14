LITHIA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy was accused of driving drunk and causing a crash on Thursday.

According to a release from HCSO, Travis Kelley, 33, was involved in a crash on Lithia Pinecrest Road at 7:12 p.m.

Kelley rear-ended a vehicle that was stopped at a traffic light, according to HCSO. No one was hurt in the crash.

Deputies reported that Kelley was showing signs of impairment and was arrested after his breath sample tested at 0.276, which is over three times the legal limit.

“With such a high blood alcohol level, I am thankful no one was significantly injured or, worse, killed,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Of the many things this individual will lose due to his irresponsible decision to drink and drive, among the first will be his career at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.”

Kelley was booked into jail on a charge of driving under the influence (BrAC over 0.15) with property damage. He was placed on administrative leave without pay, pending the results of an internal investigation.