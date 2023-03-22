TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy was accused of driving under the influence at the time of a crash last year.

The deputy, Shastri Khan, was involved in a collision in Polk County on Dec. 29, 2022, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Khan was taken to the hospital after crashing his personal vehicle into two cars on State Route 33 near Groveland. His bloodwork reportedly indicated he was impaired at the time of the incident.

“As law enforcement officers, we are held to a higher standard, both on and off duty,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “It is deeply disappointing when a member of our team falls short of that standard, as is the case with this DUI. We will hold the individual accountable for their actions and work to rebuild the trust of our community.”

Khan was placed on unpaid administrative leave right after the crash, the sheriff’s office said. He has been employed by HCSO since 2018.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.