TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy was accused of driving under the influence on Saturday.

The agency said Brian Nguyen was pulled over by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper on I-275 north just before 3 a.m. HCSO said Nguyen was found to be driving under the influence and was arrested.

Nguyen has been suspended without pay pending the results of an internal investigation, according to HCSO.

“Every member of team HCSO is charged with ensuring the safety and welfare of our community,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Thankfully no one was injured in this situation, but this deputy’s reckless decision is inexcusable.”