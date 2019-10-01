Hillsborough County detectives investigating cases of so-called bank jugging

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A customer who left a Wells Fargo bank on Dale Mabry Highway in Hillsborough County likely had no idea someone was watching.

When that person went to another branch to make a separate withdrawal, someone went into their vehicle and stole money from the previous transaction.

Authorities said $10,000 was gone in an instant.

“Thieves kind of stake out their victims. They’re hiding in a parking lot, watching people going in and out of a bank, and looking for people with envelopes or coin boxes,” said Amanda Granit, a spokeswoman with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The crime is called bank jugging. Jugging is slang for stalking.

Hillsborough detectives are investigating at least three recent incidents and Tampa Police Department officers are on at least one case.

The best advice: If you make a significant withdrawal from a bank or credit union, keep the cash out of sight.

“Before you even come out of the bank, make sure that money is hidden in your purse, your bag, your pocket, your wallet, just make sure it’s out of sight, so these people looking for their next victim, don’t find you to be a target,” Granit said.

Detectives aren’t sure if the same person is responsible for the recent crimes.