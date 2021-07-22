Hillsborough County deputy saves choking man at Wawa, shows employees how to perform Heimlich maneuver

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is alive after a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Deputy jumped into action on July 15.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Millard went to a Wawa in Riverview for reports of a man choking.

On the deputy’s body camera you can see a man with his hands over his head. The deputy saw the man couldn’t breathe and he was turning blue.

That’s when he quickly started the Heimlich maneuver, and after one thrust, food that was stuck in the man’s throat came out.

“Thank you,” the man said. “No problem, no problem,” Deputy Millard said.

Soon after, Deputy Millard took the opportunity to show the employees how to use the Heimlich, in case something like this happens again.

