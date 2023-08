HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County deputy was involved in a Valrico crash just after 1 a.m. Friday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened near Valrico Road and Lumsden Road and involved an SUV and an HCSO patrol car.

The deputy was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The other driver involved in the crash did not report any injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.