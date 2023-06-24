HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County deputy died from his injuries after getting in an off-duty traffic crash on Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, 53-year-old Master Deputy Robert L. Howard passed away Saturday surrounded by close family, loved ones, and his son, Deputy Robert “Bo” Howard, II.

Deputy Howard was traveling to a planned engagement.

“Master Deputy Howard, with more than 17 years of service, served the citizens of Hillsborough County with distinguishment and the utmost professionalism,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “His dedication to the Sheriff’s Office and commitment to our mission to protect and serve were without question. We will hold his family and friends in our hearts as they walk this difficult path. I pray with each of you, that together we will find the strength to persevere through this difficult time and celebrate the life and lasting legacy of Master Deputy Howard.”