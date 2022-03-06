Hillsborough County deputy delivers DoorDash order after arresting driver

Hillsborough County deputy delivers food order

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County deputy had to take a DoorDash delivery into his hands after the sheriff’s office arrested the delivery driver.

In a video posted on the HCSO TikTok, the sheriff’s office said the driver had two outstanding warrants.

The deputy ended knocking on the customer’s door, bag in hand, and handed the woman her food order.

“District I deputies went above and beyond after arresting a DoorDash driver who was was in the process of delivering food,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

This isn’t the first time law enforcement officer had to step in after arresting a delivery driver on the job. A Sioux Falls police officer got national attention after delivering food on behalf of a driver who didn’t take care of his warrants.

