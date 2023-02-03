TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man with Alzheimer’s.

In a Twitter post, the sheriff’s office said Roberto Alicea, 81, left his home on N. Clark Ave. on foot at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

He was last seen at a Speedway gas station on Dale Mabry Hwy. N. near Pine Crest Manor Blvd.

The sheriff’s office said Roberto was diagnosed with early-onset of Alzheimer’s disease.

If you see him or have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.