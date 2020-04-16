Hillsborough County deputies searching for missing man last seen in March

Breaking News
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a man who was seen over a month ago.

Deputies say Stanley Sheffield, 56, was last seen on March 7 near the 11000 block of Old Hillsborough Avenue by his friends.

According to deputies, Sheffield was looking for a ride to Gibsonton to play pool. After he was unable to get a ride, he walked away and hasn’t been seen since.

Sheffield is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 205 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call HCSO at (813) 247-8200.

