Hillsborough County deputies searching for man who cashed over $7K in counterfeit checks

Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

HILLSBROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies need the community’s help in identifying a man who used counterfeit checks to take thousands from a local bank.

According to deputies, between Feb. 28 and March 2, an unidentified white man cashed more than $7,000 in counterfeit checks from the Fifth Third Bank located at 11707 Dale Mabry Highway N.

The suspect is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 205 pounds, has a medium build, and a mustache.

“Our deputies and detectives are working around the clock to keep the residents of Hillsborough County safe,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “If you know this suspect please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.”

If you have any information on the suspect or his whereabouts, please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

