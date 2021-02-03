Hillsborough County deputies searching for man accused of killing a child

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a man accused of first-degree murder for the 2019 death of a young child.

Deputies have been working for more than a year to figure out who might be at fault. A family member found the child unresponsive inside a home on Dec. 30, 2019, on Sunset Drive.

The child later died at Brandon Regional Hospital.

The sheriff says at the time of the call, deputies did not find any indication of foul play, but after further investigation, detectives obtained enough evidence to charge Claude Brooks, 33 with first degree murder while engaged in aggravated child abuse.

After conducting several interviews and follow-up interviews, collecting forensic evidence, and reviewing autopsy results that indicate the child sustained serious physical injuries, detectives believe Brooks is responsible for the child’s death.

Anyone who sees or knows where Brooks is located is urged to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.