Hillsborough County deputies search for missing endangered woman

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies are searching for a woman that they say made threats to harm herself Monday.

Deborah Paulsen, 48, of Wimauma is believed to be in the Apopka area, since deputies say she last used her credit card there Monday.

Paulsen is described as being 5’6″ tall and weighs 165 pounds. She is said to be driving a 2018 white Nissan Titan with Florida tag DEBKP.



If you know where she is, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office ask you to contact them at (813) 247-8200.