Hillsborough County deputies search for missing endangered woman

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies are searching for a woman that they say made threats to harm herself Monday.

Deborah Paulsen, 48, of Wimauma is believed to be in the Apopka area, since deputies say she last used her credit card there Monday.

Paulsen is described as being 5’6″ tall and weighs 165 pounds. She is said to be driving a 2018 white Nissan Titan with Florida tag DEBKP.

If you know where she is, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office ask you to contact them at (813) 247-8200.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss