HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies are searching for a missing endangered woman.

Cassidy Lynn Trotter, 25, was last seen at the Shell Gas Station at 3435 N. Lakeview Drive, according to deputies.

Trotter is 5’6″ and 115 pounds and was wearing orange pajama pants, a camouflage jacket and possibly a gray t-shirt, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call 813-247-8200.