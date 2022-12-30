TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a missing endangered woman who went missing Thursday.

Deputies said Jennifer Mayorga-Sosa, 32, of Tampa was last seen on the 100 block of Garland Court at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Mayorga-Sosa is described as weighing 300 pounds and standing at 5 feet 3 inches tall, according to the sheriff’s office missing persons page.

According to the sheriff’s office, Mayorga-Sosa has health issues that require medication.

If you know where she is, call 813-247-8200.