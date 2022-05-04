HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County Sheriff’s detectives are searching for two men they said are stealing trailers from businesses.

Detectives believe they are involved in four different trailer thefts between March 20th and April 26th.



The first theft happened at Hydraulic Machinery in Hillsborough County.

Surveillance video at the business showed the two men pull up to the side of the business in a truck and cut through the fence. They then rolled the trailer out and hitched it to their truck before driving off.

Scott Woolley, a service manager at Hydraulic Machinery, said the thieves must have had their eyes on the trailer.

“It’s just depressing,” Woolley said. “It was a pretty good operation.”

He said they didn’t find out until the next day.

“You just feel helpless and there’s nothing that can be done when they’re that good and fast,” Woolley said. “We got everything you could have and it didn’t protect us at all.”

Detectives said the men stole three trailers in Hillsborough County, and one in the City of Tampa. They believe the thieves were using a 2005-2007 tan Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with 17-inch stock aluminum wheels.

According to HCSO. the men also stole a trailer from Lease Home Water Solutions and a 2021 BossJet Sewer Jetter utility trailer from ServeStar LLC.

Woolley said criminals have targeted their business before, and each time it’s not a good feeling.

“When this happens, it’s like someone broke into your house,” Woolley said. “It breaks your heart, guys come in here six days a week, work overtime to provide for their family and the worst part is it was a jet ski trailer.”

Both are Black men. One has a medium build, is approximately six-feet tall, and has shoulder-length dreadlocks. The second suspect has a heavy build and is also about six-feet tall.

Detectives are asking anyone who recognizes the two men or has the truck the video to please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.



