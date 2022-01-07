Hillsborough County deputies search for man last seen on Christmas Eve

Riley Hogan, last seen on Dec. 24 (Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man last seen on Christmas Eve.

The sheriff’s office says Riley Hogan, 32, of Valrico left his home close to the intersection of Seffner-Valrico Road and Valrico Lake Road on Dec. 24, 2021.

Deputies say Hogan was riding a 2010 blue Kawasaki motorcycle with Florida tag number MKBU64.

He has not been heard from since he left his home.

Hogan is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you know where he is, call the sheriff’s office at 813-247-8200.