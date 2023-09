HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies are searching for a man after he allegedly attempted to rob a Wells Fargo bank near Tampa on Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

A man entered the Wells Fargo at 6298 West Waters Avenue at 2:17 p.m. and passed a note to a teller demanding money, stating he had a gun, according to deputies.

The man left the bank in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to call 813-247-8200.