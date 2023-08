HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies are responding to a barricaded person Wednesday night in Town ‘n’ Country, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Crisis Negotiation Team and SWAT are in the area of Net Drive and George Road in Town ‘n’ Country, deputies said.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.