HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies are looking for two men accused of breaking into cars and stealing credit cards.

Authorities said in July that one of the men burglarized a car in the Esporta Fitness parking lot on East State Road 60.

Back in June, investigators said both men stole from another car in the Crunch Fitness lot on Brandon Boulevard.

“I make sure to check my car. You know make sure they’re locked etc: doors, windows or whatever because you just never know,” Luis Rodriguez said.

He runs a business in the Crunch Fitness plaza. Rodriguez told 8 On Your Side said these types of crimes are common, so he’s not shocked.

“Several break-ins in cars. It’s happened to me twice already,” he said. “I really just try to be cautious.”

He said he advises his clients to stay alert.

“If you’re not cautious, someone’s going to take advantage of you or worse,” Rodriguez said.

Investigators said the men used the stolen credit cards at Walmart and Home Depot.

If you have any information regarding this case, immediately call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.