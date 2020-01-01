Hillsborough County deputies investigating jewelry heist at University Mall

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies are searching for a jewelry heist suspect who stole more than $100,000 in rings.

Around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, a man wearing a white hoodie entered the Zales Jewelry Store inside of University Square Mall in Tampa and pointed a gun at two employees.

According to deputies, the man told one employee to get on the ground. The other was ordered to load a backpack with men’s rings totaling more than $100,000 in value.

The suspect can be seen on store surveillance grabbing the backpack and running out of the store.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office by calling 813-247-8200. To be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.

LATEST STORIES: