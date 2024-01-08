HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies are investigating a shooting Monday evening near Gibsonton.

The shooting happened along US Highway 41 between Nundy Avenue and Symmes Road, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

An adult was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to deputies.

There are no suspects in custody as of 6:30 p.m., deputies said.

No other details were immediately available.

