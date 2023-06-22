RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in Riverview.

In a Twitter post, HCSO said Riverview Drive is closed between 78th and Dean Streets “due to an active investigation.”

A pickup truck surrounded by caution tape was spotted at nearby Mosaic Park, but it is not yet known if it is related to the investigation.

  • (WFLA)
  • (WFLA)
  • (WFLA)

The sheriff’s office did not provide any additional details about the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.