RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in Riverview.

In a Twitter post, HCSO said Riverview Drive is closed between 78th and Dean Streets “due to an active investigation.”

A pickup truck surrounded by caution tape was spotted at nearby Mosaic Park, but it is not yet known if it is related to the investigation.

The sheriff’s office did not provide any additional details about the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.