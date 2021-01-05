Hillsborough County deputies arrest man accused of several business burglaries

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with several business burglaries during the month of December.

Deputies say, Joseph Williams, 39, used a piece of concrete to break the glass of the Taste of China restaurant in Town ‘N’ Country and attempted to steal money from the register.

Similar burglaries were later committed at the Keystone Cafe, Bahama Bucks, the New China restaurant, and Kang Gardens.

Williams was identified as a suspect in each of the burglaries. On Jan. 2, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Williams for a charge of burglary of an unoccupied structure in relation to the Taste of China burglary.

On Jan.4, Williams was located driving in the same red Chevy Colorado seen on surveillance video at the scene of the business burglaries and was taken into custody with the assistance of the Pasco Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives believe Williams could also be linked to similar business burglaries in Pasco and Hernando Counties.

“This last year has been extremely difficult for local small businesses, and being burglarized by this individual only added insult to injury,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Through diligent detective work, we were able to locate Joseph Williams and take him off the streets, so that he can no longer target our hardworking citizens. We will continue working to ensure that justice is served.”

Williams was charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure and other drug-related charges.