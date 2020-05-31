Hillsborough County deputies arrest 7 people during overnight protests

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Seven people are now in custody following the overnight protests, riots and looting in Hillsborough County.
The sheriff’s office said those arrested were charged with burglary, grand theft, battery on law enforcement officer, carrying a concealed firearm and petit theft.
Those arrested range from 18 years old to 29 years old.
Deputies also responded to several incidents involving businesses and residential areas.
- 15 in-progress business burglaries
- 6 just occurred business burglaries
- 2 delayed business burglaries
- 1 delayed burglary of a residence
- 1 shooting (The shooting occurred in the parking lot of a residence and appears to be unrelated to the protests)
According to HCSO, two deputies who were at Saturday night’s protest were injured. Both suffered minor injuries and have since been released from the hospital. Fifteen HCSO vehicles were also damaged during the protests, deputies say.
“Throughout the day, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office ensured the safety of those peacefully protesting,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Unfortunately, as the night went on, individuals came out who were focused on chaos instead of change. I’m proud of the discipline, professionalism and focus of law enforcement who have worked tirelessly to contain and deescalate the violence that has unfolded.”
