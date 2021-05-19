Hillsborough County cracking down on watering times

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County code enforcers are patrolling some neighborhoods to catch rule breakers. They are on the lookout for people violating the lawn watering rules in place.

It’s a dry season in Tampa Bay, and using water resources wisely is something all homeowners can help with.

Most counties in the Tampa Bay area divide up days, times and frequency of watering lawns among homeowners and businesses.

During this dry season, code enforcement says they drive through neighborhoods to catch people irrigating at the wrong times. They say they have to catch a sprinkler system going off before taking any action.

“We actually have to catch the water physically running to issue a citation. We will not, and I repeat, we will not issue a citation for a wet driveway,” Code Enforcement Officer Ted Baker said.

Code enforcement officers then stop, take a picture of the home and the sprinklers in use, then mail a warning and information to first-time offenders. Repeat offenders are issued a citation.

They say this is all about informing homeowners and making sure they understand when to water their grass.

“People like green lawns and not just year round, but this is the time that people get out, and they get in their yards, and they want them to look beautiful. And that’s no problem but just try to be aware of what the water restrictions are and try to maintain our resources.”

Those warnings or citations will usually come in the mail. If you’re in Hillsborough County, you can find your water schedule on the county’s water and sewer page online.