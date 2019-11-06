Hillsborough County considers tougher vaping laws

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Lawmakers in Hillsborough County could vote to crack down on the teen vaping epidemic.

On Wednesday, commissioners are expected to vote on a measure that would ban Hillsborough County businesses from selling vape devices or products to anyone younger than 21.

It would ban anyone under 21 from using or possessing vape devices or products.



The ordinance would also ban people from vaping indoors at work, anywhere else where smoking is not allowed, as well as playgrounds, and any public places where there are children, even if it’s outdoors.

Commissioners will also consider a plan on how to enforce the ordinance, with penalties ranging from $25 to $100 depending on the violation. The penalties would go up for the fourth offense.

This comes as state lawmakers make a similar push to raise the age you can buy or possess vaping products in Florida.

Other counties are waiting for the state to pass laws first, but Hillsborough joins a handful of counties and cities looking at acting now.

“All local governments in Florida are preempted from doing anything regarding tobacco products, but they left a small opening for e-cigarettes,” said Hillsborough County Commissioner Sandy Murman.

