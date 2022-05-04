HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Commission will meet on Wednesday to discuss allocating $20 million from the federal government toward fixing sidewalks around the county.

The funding would come from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

County Commissioner Ken Hagan said the goal was to help underserved communities. The county hopes to announce the locations getting an upgrade in the next 90 days.

Hagan said requests for road and sidewalks repairs are among the top two requests his office receives from the public, and it’s been an issue for the last 8 years.

“It’s a significant safety and quality of life issue,” Hagan said. “I can tell you a quick story a couple years ago I was contacted by a woman who is wheelchair bound was unable to get to her bus stop because of the condition of the sidewalk.”