Hillsborough County considering pause in growth on major residential development

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Commissioners are considering a pause on major residential development in the southern end of the county.

On Wednesday commissioners discussed the possibility on a 170 day moratorium to prevent developments that have not yet completed the permitting process.

Christina Bosworth lives in the southern end of the county and like many in the area she says traffic has become a major problem.

“The growth, the development. I mean, we have had so much development out here in the past few years it’s amazing, since the economy has started coming back, the developers are coming in, things are getting built up but the roads aren’t ready,” said Bosworth.

She and others came to the county commission to speak in favor of the moratorium.

“Let’s take a look at what we’re doing and stop doing the wrong thing,” lifelong county resident Bill O’brien told commissioners.

Some landowners say the moratorium will negatively impact their ability to sell or develop their land. County Commissioner Mariella Smith says the pause is needed to come up with a more comprehensive plan to deal with the new developments that are planned for the area.

“These developments have been coming on and putting tens of thousands of people in the very far reaches of the corner of the county and they become commuter subdivisions. The more you do urban sprawl, the further out you spread development you need, our county needs to find ways to spread our infrastructure out,” said Smith.

The County Commission will hold another public hearing on the issue in December before a final vote.