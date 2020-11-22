Hillsborough County community comes together to help clean cemetery damaged during Tropical Storm Eta

Hillsborough County

SEFFNER, Fla. (WFLA) – The early Saturday morning sounds of chainsaws disrupted what is normally a place of peace.

At the historic Mayberry Cemetery off Bessie Dixon Road in Seffner, more than a dozen graves were damaged, and some caskets now exposed, after the weather brought down a tremendous tree during Tropical Storm Eta a few weeks ago.

Carolyn Franklin led the charge to hustle together dozens of volunteers to cut down the tree and help clean up the community cemetery.

Most of the people are family or at least know each other’s families, including JoAnn Johnson who’s mom is buried there.

The hard work Saturday was just the beginning. After the cleanup comes restoration.

