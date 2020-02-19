Hillsborough County commissioners vote to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

HILLSBOROUGH, CO., Fla. (WFLA) – On Wednesday Hillsborough County Commissioners voted unanimously to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of marijuana.

The move is supported by Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.

“The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office is in full support and will enforce the ordinance which will make small amounts of marijuana possession a civil infraction,” said Chronister as he addressed commissioners Wednesday morning.

There was little opposition to the plan. Long time anti-drug advocate Teresa Miller spoke to warn commissioners about the message this will send to teens.

“They’re hearing that it’s safe, that it’s harmless and it’s beneficial and nothing could be further from the truth,” said Miller.

Commissioners voted 7 to 0 in favor of the ordinance that will make it a civil infraction for anyone found with less than 20 ounces of marijuana in their possession.

Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren says it will allow his office to focus on more serious crimes.

“It’s really saving taxpayer resources. I get asked all of the time, as a prosecutor, as a dad I’m far more focused on someone with an illegal gun in their pocket than illegal drugs in their pocket,” said Warren.

According to the sheriff’s office, an individual can receive up to four civil citations before facing a criminal charge for marijuana possession. After a third citation, violators are required to attend drug screening, an education or treatment program.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Pasco County couple left with more than $75,000 bill for crime scene cleanup

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco County couple left with more than $75,000 bill for crime scene cleanup"

Citrus County couple quarantined in the US

Thumbnail for the video titled "Citrus County couple quarantined in the US"

Citrus couple in coronavirus quarantine on US soil

Thumbnail for the video titled "Citrus couple in coronavirus quarantine on US soil"

Fatal crash closes I-4 exit ramp in Plant City

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fatal crash closes I-4 exit ramp in Plant City"

the Vipers quarterback, Taylor Cornelius, took the majority of the snaps in practice on Wednesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Vipers quarterback, Taylor Cornelius, took the majority of the snaps in practice on Wednesday"

Polk woman helps Puerto Rican grandmother repair damage from earthquake

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk woman helps Puerto Rican grandmother repair damage from earthquake"

Dunkin' Donuts burglary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dunkin' Donuts burglary"

the Tampa Bay Vipers have their first home game of the season on Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Tampa Bay Vipers have their first home game of the season on Saturday"

Quinton Flowers says he has "a lot" of family and friends coming to the Vipers first home game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quinton Flowers says he has "a lot" of family and friends coming to the Vipers first home game"

Safety systems in your car could save your life and some money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safety systems in your car could save your life and some money"

3-story eatery 'Central Park Food Hall' coming to St. Pete

Thumbnail for the video titled "3-story eatery 'Central Park Food Hall' coming to St. Pete"

New sensory room at Hunter's Green Elementary

Thumbnail for the video titled "New sensory room at Hunter's Green Elementary"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss