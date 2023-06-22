HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Lee Roy Selmon Expressway has made it a lot easier to get from downtown Tampa to Brandon. Now, a plan is in the works to extend the toll road even further south, along U.S. 301 all the way to Big Bend Road.

The projected price tag is $1.8 billion and the Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority (THEA) would pay off borrowed money using revenue from the tolls.

Hillsborough County Commissioners learned more about the ambitious plan at their meeting Thursday morning.

“About 30 percent of the future growth is estimated to go to south county,” Commissioner Michael Owen said. “We’ve got to do something. Like I said, it already feels like it’s a little too late, but we can’t look back.”

Drivers in southern Hillsborough County, like Destiny Campbell, have come to expect traffic back-ups on major roads.

“Oh my goodness, 301,” she said, “301, that is one where I do see a lot of accidents.”

The influx of people moving to the county has also increased congestion on Interstate 75.

“Between like 4 o’clock and 6:30, it’s packed up like sardines,” Oliver Sutton from Brandon said.

Hillsborough County Commissioners say an expanded Selmon Expressway could provide much-needed relief for commuters.

“It’s not a panacea,” Commissioner Harry Cohen said. “Nothing is going to be, but every little bit is gonna help when we have so many people living here.”

The Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority plan would first expand the toll road to Bloomingdale Avenue, then Gibsonton Drive and finally all the way south to Big Bend Road in Riverview.

The proposal calls for an elevated road similar to the nearly two-mile Selmon West Extension Bridge over Gandy Boulevard in South Tampa.

“We’re seeing growth on our system that’s 19 percent above where we were pre-pandemic levels and we’re seeing that growth not only during the peaks,” THEA CEO Gregory Slater said. “We’re seeing that growth in the middle of the day.”

To finance the project, the Expressway Authority would borrow the money and pay it off using revenue from the tolls.

Some commissioners said there is a sense of urgency to green light this project.

“I think if anything, we need to try to accelerate the timeline of how this is looked at because the need for it is there now,” Cohen said.

The commissioners unanimously approved a project development and environmental study that will help the Expressway Authority develop a timeline for construction.

But first, major work is set to begin in the fall of 2024 to widen the Selmon Expressway from four to six lanes in South Tampa.