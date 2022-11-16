TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Wednesday was the last meeting for Democrats Mariella Smith and Kim Overman to serve on the Hillsborough County Commission.

Republicans Joshua Wostal and Donna Cameron Cepeda will serve as part of a new Republican majority on the board.

With the new majority will come a new look at an old problem. Hillsborough County voters approved a one cent sales tax in 2018. The tax was later struck down by a Hillsborough County judge.

In the last election, voters rejected a new plan for a sales tax.

“It’s basically dead,” said Overman who was in favor of a new tax for transportation. “We do not have the resources in our budget to pay for the deficit that we incurred over the past several decades.”

Joshua Wostal disagrees. He said the outgoing commission was focused on the wrong issues.

“Too much spending on social issues, not enough spending on critical infrastructure issues that negatively impact everyone in the community,” said Wostal, who believes there is money in the existing budget to fund transportation issues.

“They want to say nice, feel-good things about affordable housing, $50 million. Fifty million for the Ferry, $25 million for the Straz center. Well, I just found $125 million,” Wostal said.