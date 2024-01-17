TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County commissioners are cracking down on retail vape shops near schools.

In its meeting Wednesday, the Board of County Commissioners approved an ordinance placing a 180-day moratorium on new vape shops opening within 500 feet of schools.

The board adopted a similar ordinance in May 2023 that placed a six-month moratorium on new vape shops near schools, but it was voided by the passing of Florida SB-250, which impacted local government regulations within 100 miles of Hurricane Ian’s landfall. According to the board, the bill was recently amended to exempt some counties from the law, including Hillsborough.

The ordinance cites the 2022 Florida Youth Tobacco Survey Report, which indicates that about 23% of middle and high school students in Hillsborough County reported having tried tobacco or electronic vapor products.

On Wednesday, commissioners considered a study from February 2023 that showed 200 vape shops operated within 500 feet of public and private Hillsborough County schools. “Vaping retail shops” are defined as “retailers whose sales of vaping products exceed 20 percent of their total monthly retail sales.”

Commissioner Michael Owen accused some vape shops of marketing towards children with colorful packaging and advertisements.

“You walk in one and it’s selling candies and all kinds of stuff,” Owen said. “To me, that’s not marketing to us; that’s marketing to kids.”

The board voted unanimously to adopt the ordinance. The 180-day moratorium will buy commissioners time to schedule public hearings and adopt an amendment to the Land Development Code intended to permanently regulate vape shops near schools.