HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County cold case murder suspect is set to make his first court appearance Thursday morning.

Donald Santini is scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m. Santini is accused of strangling Cynthia Wood in 1984 and leaving her body in a Riverview drainage ditch

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Santini was found earlier this month in San Diego County after being on the run for 39 years. He was extradited from the county jail on the evening of June 27.

Santini was the last person seen with Wood, who believed she was going on a date with him while she was going through a divorce with her husband, according to the sheriff’s office and 8 On Your Side’s previous reporting.

According to the sheriff, Santini was found through investigative means and charged with first-degree murder. The sheriff’s office has sent multiple Collateral Lead Investigation Requests to districts in Texas, California and Thailand over the years.

The sheriff said Santini served time in prison for raping a woman while he was stationed in Germany and was wanted in Texas for aggravated robbery.