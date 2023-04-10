TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Are you ready for it, Swiftsborough? Ahead of Taylor Swift’s sold-out three-day concert series in Tampa, Hillsborough County officially changed the county’s name to honor the iconic singer.

“And all at once, you are the one we have been waiting for…Welcome to Swiftsborough, @taylorswift13! In honor of three sold-out shows at @RJStadium, we’re celebrating with a symbolic name change and smiles that will light up this whole town,” the county shared on Monday.

As Swift continues performing across the United States, cities have been changing their name to honor the award-winning singer.

Swift will take the stage at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on April 13, April 14, and 15.