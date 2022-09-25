TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County schools will close on Monday so the county can prepare to use the buildings as shelters ahead of Tropical Storm Ian.

The school district announced that all schools will close Monday, Sept. 26 through Thursday, Sept. 29.

The district said school principals coordinate the opening of shelter sites, school bus drivers will help transport evacuees and student nutrition staff will prepare meals for those at the shelters.

At the time of publishing, Hillsborough County has not provided any details about when shelters will open on Monday. Plan ahead – click here to find your closest shelter.