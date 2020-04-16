Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?
Live Now
Pinellas commission discusses reopening county’s beaches, pools

Hillsborough coronavirus: County leaders vote against mandating masks

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A cyclist wearing a bandana rides past signs posted in support of health care workers outside of Mercy Hospital during the new coronavirus pandemic, Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County leaders voted against making it mandatory for people to wear masks or face coverings in public on Thursday.

The idea, proposed by Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, was voted down two to six. Mayor Castor and one Hillsborough County commissioner were the sole yes votes. Everyone else, including Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister and Commission Chair Les Miller, voted no.

The vote came shortly after the group voted to rescind a curfew that was put in place on Monday. The group decided the decision to implement the curfew was made in haste.

This is a developing story, please check back for update.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Nurse couple unites to fight virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurse couple unites to fight virus"

Pet food, cleaning supplies stolen from Humane Society of the Nature Coast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pet food, cleaning supplies stolen from Humane Society of the Nature Coast"

Polk County coronavirus: Sun 'n Fun offering 'Home Edition' in lieu of massive annual aerospace expo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk County coronavirus: Sun 'n Fun offering 'Home Edition' in lieu of massive annual aerospace expo"

Lyft launches food, medicine supply delivery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lyft launches food, medicine supply delivery"

Pinellas beaches, pools will remain closed for now

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas beaches, pools will remain closed for now"

Hillsborough Co. EPG set to vote on face covering mandate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Co. EPG set to vote on face covering mandate"

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Cool and damp today before turning warmer again Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Cool and damp today before turning warmer again Friday"

Hundreds of volunteers are sewing homemade masks for first responders and health care workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds of volunteers are sewing homemade masks for first responders and health care workers"

37-year-old Brandon COVID-19 victim chronicled disease on Facebook up until death

Thumbnail for the video titled "37-year-old Brandon COVID-19 victim chronicled disease on Facebook up until death"

Animal sanctuary in need of donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animal sanctuary in need of donations"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss