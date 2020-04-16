Hillsborough coronavirus: County leaders vote against mandating masks

A cyclist wearing a bandana rides past signs posted in support of health care workers outside of Mercy Hospital during the new coronavirus pandemic, Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County leaders voted against making it mandatory for people to wear masks or face coverings in public on Thursday.

The idea, proposed by Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, was voted down two to six. Mayor Castor and one Hillsborough County commissioner were the sole yes votes. Everyone else, including Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister and Commission Chair Les Miller, voted no.

The vote came shortly after the group voted to rescind a curfew that was put in place on Monday. The group decided the decision to implement the curfew was made in haste.

