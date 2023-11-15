HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — On Wednesday, the Hillsborough County Commission voted unanimously to allow speed cameras in school zones.
The goal is to crack down on drivers who ignore the speed limit in school zones.
The state recently approved these cameras to be allowed in school zones and Hillsborough County is acting fast on a decision to implement them.
The cameras would only be utilized during school zone hours as students are arriving and leaving school.
Drivers caught going more than 10 mph over the posted school zone speed limit would receive a $100 fine.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office will oversee the program. The state would fund the cameras.
HCSO must now find a vendor and then develop the program. Once the program is rolled out, there will be a month-long warning period before drivers are fined.
The school district and HCSO identified 29 schools where the cameras will initially be placed. Those schools have the biggest issues with speeders. Additional schools could be added with approval from the county commission.
Bay Crest Elementary School
4925 Webb Road
Tampa, FL 33615
Bloomingdale High School
1700 E. Bloomingdale Avenue
Valrico, FL 33596
Buchanan Middle School
1001 W. Bearss Avenue
Tampa, FL 33613
Burnett Middle School
1010 N. Kingsway Rd.
Seffner, FL 33584
Burns Middle School
615 Brooker Rd.
Brandon, FL 33511
Citrus Park Elementary School
7700 Gunn Hwy.
Tampa, FL 33625
Clair Mel Elementary School
S. 78th 246 Street
Tampa, FL 33619
Claywell Elementary School
4500 Northdale Blvd.
Tampa, FL 33624
Deer Park Elementary School
11605 Citrus Park Dr.
Tampa, FL 33626
Frost Elementary School
3950 S. Falkenburg Rd.
Riverview, FL 33578
Giunta Middle School
4202 S. Falkenburg Rd.
Riverview, FL 33569
Jennings Middle School
9325 Governors Run Dr.
Seffner, FL 33584
Kingswood Elementary School
3102 S. Kings Ave.
Brandon, FL 33511
Lennard High School
2342 E. Shell Point Rd.
Ruskin, FL 33570
Lopez Elementary School
200 N. Kingsway Rd.
Seffner, FL 33584
Lopez Exceptional Center
315 W. Old Hillsborough Ave.
Seffner, FL 33584
Martinez Middle School
5601 W. Lutz Lake Fern Rd.
Lutz, FL 33558
McKitrick Elementary School
5503 W. Lutz Lake Fern Rd.
Lutz, FL 33558
Mort Elementary School
1806 E. Bearss Ave.
Tampa, FL 33613
Nelson Elementary School
5413 Durant Rd.
Dover, FL 33527
Plato Academy
7705 Gunn Hwy.
Tampa, FL 33625
Riverview High School
11311 Boyette Rd.
Riverview, FL 33569
Rodgers Middle School
11910 Tucker Rd.
Riverview, FL 33569
Ruskin Elementary School
101 E. College Ave.
Ruskin, FL 33570
Sgt. Smith Middle School
14303 Citrus Pointe Dr.
Tampa, FL 33625
Steinbrenner High School
5575 W. Lutz Lake Fern Rd.
Lutz, FL 33558
Town N Country Elementary School
6025 Hanley Rd.
Tampa, FL 33634
Winthrop Charter School
6204 Scholars Hill Ln.
Riverview, FL 33578
Yates Elementary School
301 Kingsway Rd.
Brandon, FL 33510