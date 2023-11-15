HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — On Wednesday, the Hillsborough County Commission voted unanimously to allow speed cameras in school zones.

The goal is to crack down on drivers who ignore the speed limit in school zones.

The state recently approved these cameras to be allowed in school zones and Hillsborough County is acting fast on a decision to implement them.

The cameras would only be utilized during school zone hours as students are arriving and leaving school.

Drivers caught going more than 10 mph over the posted school zone speed limit would receive a $100 fine.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office will oversee the program. The state would fund the cameras.

HCSO must now find a vendor and then develop the program. Once the program is rolled out, there will be a month-long warning period before drivers are fined.

The school district and HCSO identified 29 schools where the cameras will initially be placed. Those schools have the biggest issues with speeders. Additional schools could be added with approval from the county commission.

