TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County Commissioners approved a plan Wednesday on how to spend $424 million on transportation needs.

The County collected nearly $570 million with a one-cent sales tax from January 2019 through February 2021.

Eventually, the sales tax was found to be unconstitutional. Since then, the funds have been in an interest-bearing bank account.

Commissioners voted on a plan to spend $130 million to Repave Roads, $40 million to repair sidewalks, $34 million to repair or replace bridges, $74 Million for intersection safety, $34 Million for corridor safety, and $103 Million to reduce congestion.

However, the county commission doesn’t have the final say in how the funds will be spent. The state legislature must approve a plan for the funds use, and Governor Ron DeSantis has indicated he wants the funds to be returned to taxpayers. So far, no one has said how the money may be returned.

“He wanted to add the component of having a refund process, which I think is going to be difficult to do,” Commissioner Michael Owen said. “I don’t expect a huge amount of those funds to go through the refund process. I mean, who keeps their receipts.”