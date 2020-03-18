Hillsborough Co. Tax Collector announces office closures, service reductions amid virus concerns

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As the number of positive coronavirus cases continues to rise across the state of Florida, local businesses and offices are taking as many precautions to help limit the spread of the virus.

Hillsborough County Tax Collector Doug Belden announced Tuesday several office closures in addition to service reductions.

Effective Tuesday, March 17, the following offices will close until further notice:

AAA – 1701 N. Westshore Blvd., Tampa, Florida 33607

Downtown – 601 E. Kennedy Blvd. 14th Floor, Tampa, Florida 33602

East Tampa – 2814 E. Hillsborough Ave., Tampa, Florida 33610

Plant City – 1834 James Redman Parkway, Plant City, Florida 33563

The following offices will remain open until further notice with limited service:

Brandon – 3030 N. Falkenburg Rd., Tampa, Florida 33619

Drew Park – 4100 W. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Tampa, Florida 33614

North Tampa – 3011 University Center Drive, Suite 150, Tampa, Florida 33612

Southshore – 406 30th St. SE, Ruskin, Florida 33570

The services suspended at the locations listed above include:

Road tests for driver licenses

Concealed Weapon License Permits

Hazardous Material Endorsement

Vehicle for Hire – Public Vehicle Driver License

For the offices that remain open, capacity will be limited to 50 customers.

Starting Wednesday, March 18, all transactions will be appointment only until further notice, only the client who is conducting business with the Tax Collector’s Office will be permitted to enter the facility and all dealership transactions will be processed only as drop-off.

On Monday, Gov. DeSantis granted a 30-day reprieve for driver licenses and ID cards that expire in the next 30 days. Motorists will be given an extra 30 days to renew them.

However, this does not remove any holds on a driver’s license.

For more information, please visit www.hillstax.org or call the Tax Collector’s Office at 813‐635‐5200 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

