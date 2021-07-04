Hillsborough Co., Tampa to offer sandbags for residents on Monday ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As the City of Tampa and Hillsborough County continues to prepare for Tropical Storm Elsa, local officials are helping residents prepare for any potential flooding.

On Monday, July 5, residents can pick sandbags at multiple locations.

Hillsborough County leaders also decided to declare a state of local emergency in response to Elsa. The order is in effect through July 11.

Hillsborough County

Sandbags will be available at the following locations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.:

Edward Medard Conservation Park, 6140 Turkey Creek Road, Plant City

E.G. Simmons Conservation Park, 2401 19th Ave. NW, Ruskin

Ed Radice Park, 14720 Ed Radice Drive, Tampa

Hillsborough County residents are eligible for a maximum of 10 sandbags per family. Residents must show a valid ID verifying they live in the county; a driver’s license or utility bill will serve as proper identification.

Residents can call 813-272-5900 to request additional information or visit HCFLGov.net/StaySafe.

Tampa

Sandbags will be available at the following locations from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Al Barnes Park South, 2902 N. 32nd St.

Himes Avenue Complex, 4501 S. Himes Ave.

MacFarlane Park, 1700 North MacDill Avenue

Tampa residents are limited to 10 bags per family and should bring a valid ID such as a driver’s license or utility bill to verify their residency.

For the latest on Tropical Storm Elsa, download the free News Channel 8 app.