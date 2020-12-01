Hillsborough Co. superintendent weighs in on 2021 school plan announced by Gov. DeSantis

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A day after Gov. Ron Desantis, announced a plan for the upcoming spring 2021 semester, Hillsborough County Superintendent Addison Davis weighed in on the executive order.

“The biggest thing is we offer choice,” Davis said Tuesday.

The superintendent praised Tallahassee after several superintendents around Florida urged the governor to offer options for the upcoming semester.

“Schools will remain open for in-person instruction and we will continue to offer parents choices for the spring semester and every parent in Florida: take that to the bank,” DeSantis said Monday from Kissimmee.

That person taking it to the bank Superintendent Davis.

He spoke to reporters and said he agrees with the governor’s order which requires schools to remain open amid the pandemic but gives parents to option to allow their kids to continue virtual learning.

“We’ve had to much distraction this entire year, 2020, for us to continue to offer choice and innovations to our parents, it says a lot about stability, and we really value what parents actually want,” Davis said.

The order comes with a twist. Although distance learning will still be an option, students who are struggling with virtual learning may have to return for in-person instruction. DeSantis said parents will be notified by their school districts if their child is required to return for in-person learning unless the parent “affirmatively opts out.”

“It makes certain we have sufficient interventions related to providing to students who aren’t learning at grade level or being successful,” Davis said.

Damaris Allen is a mom to two high school boys who have opted to learn from home and Allen says they like it.

“I would say I think that’s an excellent decision moving forward, to allow us to continue with e-learning,” she said.

She explained that her boys have benefited from it.

“My kids have found a way to really focus on making a good schedule. Staying focused. Staying disciplined without someone constantly reminding them what to do,” she said.

Superintendents have two weeks to submit their reopening plans to the state.