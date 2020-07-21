Hillsborough Co. Superintendent pushes back start date for athletics amid coronavirus concerns

TAMPA (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Addison Davis announced Hillsborough County Public Schools will be pushing back the athletics start date by two weeks to protect the health and safety of student-athletes and staff.
The Florida High School Athletic Association executive board voted 10-5 in favor of maintaining the state’s July 27th start for high school fall sports, including football on Monday night.
“I recognize how crucial athletics and extracurricular activities are to not only student- athletes, but the school communities overall. While resuming these activities is an important step toward normalcy on our campuses, our district will do so in a guarded manner as we navigate the continuing impact this pandemic has on our local community. This extra time will also allow school administrators to work with athletic directors to build a timeline that allows for a start date of August 10th,” said Superintendent Addison Davis.
At this time student-athletes will continue conditioning on school campuses at this time with increased safety measures such as capping the number of participants to groups of 40 at one time, social distancing, prohibiting the use of locker rooms as well as discontinuing community water jugs and towels.
Superintendent Davis has also recommended delaying the start date of the academic year to August 24. The Hillsborough County School Board will vote on any changes to the academic calendar at a special meeting this Thursday.
