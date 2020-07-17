LIVE NOW /
Hillsborough Co. summer camp temporarily closes after 3 children test positive for COVID-19

Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hillsborough County summer camp has been temporarily closed after three children tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the county, Gardenville Recreation Center, located at 6219 Symmes Road in Gibsonton, will reopen on July 30 after a deep clean of the recreation center.

The program has more than 60 campers.

Parents have been notified of the closure and advised that any child who has or begins to exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 to stay at home, and the parent should contact a health care provider
immediately.

