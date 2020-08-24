Students experiencing issues connecting to Canvas on first day back

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Canvas, the online learning site Hillsborough County is using on for the first week back to school, is experiencing connectivity issues Monday.

Monday is the first day back to school for multiple Tampa Bay area districts. While Pinellas, Pasco, and Polk counties are welcoming students back to the classroom, Hillsborough County will conduct online learning for the first week.

On the first day back, some Hillsborough County parents and students experienced connectivity issues.

Alonso High School sent out the following text message to parents:

“We are aware the Canvas is slow for some and many are having connectivity issues due to volume. Thank you for your patience!”

Hillsborough County will welcome students back to the classroom August 31.