Hillsborough Co. strawberry farm shows how agriculturalists use water to reduce, prevent sinkhole activity

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – When it rains, it pours! As the official “hurricane season” has wound down, the unofficial “sinkhole season” has not.

While heavy rainfall can be one of the leading causes of sinkhole activity here in Florida, a local farm shows how agriculturalists use mother nature to both reduce and prevent sinkhole activity.

It’s a phenomenon Floridians are accustomed to. And like most sinkholes, Florida’s limestone environment is the underlying cause for the number of sinkholes year-round.

What causes the limestone beneath the ground to break apart is inevitable — water.

John Edwards, the president of Florida Geotechnical Engineering explained how “water is the driving force that fuels sinkhole activity. It can be from it going up and from it going down as the acidity of that water starts the process in the first place.”

Through seepage irrigation, rain is collected and recycled to nourish crops instead of pumping water from the aquifer. This plays a huge role in sinkhole preventions at Carlton Ranch.

“We have cut our water use consumption in half due to the technologies we have today and that’s getting better,” said Dennis Carlton. “We try to reuse and recapture and do our best to be good stewards of the land.”

Water is essential for life, food production, and a critical part of many weather processes. But as we approach the winter season, water can easily be taken for granted and cause an increase in sinkhole activity.

Through research with the University of Florida, these agriculturalists hope to overcome winter freezes while preventing sinkholes simultaneously.

“The (Florida Strawberry Growers Association) spends almost millions of dollars every year in research. Some are related to how we can better protect plants when it freezes so that we don’t have to use water in the aquifer,” said Jake Raburn.

With winter here, we all must do our part to conserve this precious resource. Water conservation for both homeowners and agriculturalists can help reduce sinkhole activity and our ecological footprint for the future.