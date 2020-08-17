Hillsborough Co. Sheriff’s Office to unveil body-worn cameras for deputies

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister will unveil the new body-worn cameras that deputies will now wear on Monday to members of the media.

According to the sheriff’s office, the cameras are being deployed in an effort to document interactions with the public, further existing community trust, and keep deputies safer.

Back in June, Sheriff Chronister went before the Hillsborough Board of County Commissioners requesting body-worn cameras for the agency. Commissioners approved funding for the cameras in a vote of 6-1.

Training for body-worn cameras is currently underway, HCSO said.

“I am confident that body-worn cameras will further our commitment at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office of continuing to build trust through transparency,” said Chronister. “This small device will be a big step forward in addressing calls for accountability among law enforcement.”

