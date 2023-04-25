TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)— The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is offering residents free concealed carry classes through a partnership with Shooters World.

More than 650 residents will get to take the free class and also be offered free trigger locks and gun vaults. Sheriff Chad Chronister says $75,000 from the Law Enforcement Trust Fund is making it all possible.

“I support the Second Amendment, and I believe this right comes with tremendous responsibilities,” Chronister said.

The sheriff says the idea came following Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to sign a permitless carry bill that allows people to carry a weapon without a permit or training.

“There was a void created in the law and that’s the training mechanism so being the keep you safe person, this is a step in that direction,” he said.

People can sign up for the class on the Shooters World website and must enter the code “HCSO” for it to be free.